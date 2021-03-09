Following a years-long legal battle, Town of Leland and H2GO will consider combining utilities

“In the spirit of cooperation and unity, Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO and the Town of Leland will consider an agreement to consolidate their utilities to become one service provider and better serve the region,” a joint statement from Leland and H2GO reads. “Northern Brunswick County is one of the fastest-growing areas in North Carolina and is expected to experience continued residential and commercial development. As the area grows, it is necessary that the region’s entities work together to effectively and efficiently plan for and address current and future water and wastewater needs.”