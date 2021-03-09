Following a years-long legal battle, Town of Leland and H2GO will consider combining utilities

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - In 2017 the Town of Leland filed a lawsuit that would take years to resolve involving the Town of Belville and Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO - now - the town and H2GO are considering an agreement to consolidate their utilities to become one service provider.
“In the spirit of cooperation and unity, Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO and the Town of Leland will consider an agreement to consolidate their utilities to become one service provider and better serve the region,” a joint statement from Leland and H2GO reads. “Northern Brunswick County is one of the fastest-growing areas in North Carolina and is expected to experience continued residential and commercial development. As the area grows, it is necessary that the region’s entities work together to effectively and efficiently plan for and address current and future water and wastewater needs.”
The two entities will join their water and wastewater systems as well as utility funds to “gain efficiencies in operations, enhance financial sustainability, reduce redundancies and overlaps, and improve customer service.”
The agreement also outlines where the utility providers can expand services both jointly, and separately.
“A public hearing on the proposed Interlocal Agreement for the Operation and Joint Ownership of Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Systems will be held during Leland Town Council’s next regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 at Leland Town Hall, 102 Town Hall Drive. H2GO will consider the agreement at its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16,” according to the release.
