First Alert Forecast: rain-free clouds tonight, “all systems go” for a warm Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to have you along late on this Tuesday! Have you been enjoying the sun? Wilmington used the bright rays to warm from a humbling 28 degrees at daybreak Monday to a pleasant 61 degrees Monday afternoon. Today we managed to sneak into the lower 70s. We’ll drop back mainly in the lower 40s tonight with a few clouds, but those clouds will be rain-free. Enjoy the sunshine train again on Wednesday, with fresh southwest breezes, and afternoon high temperatures in the similar 60s to lower 70s.