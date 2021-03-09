First Alert Forecast: rain-free clouds tonight, “all systems go” for a warm Wednesday

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Mar. 9, 2021
By Gabe Ross | March 9, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST - Updated March 9 at 6:01 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to have you along late on this Tuesday! Have you been enjoying the sun? Wilmington used the bright rays to warm from a humbling 28 degrees at daybreak Monday to a pleasant 61 degrees Monday afternoon. Today we managed to sneak into the lower 70s. We’ll drop back mainly in the lower 40s tonight with a few clouds, but those clouds will be rain-free. Enjoy the sunshine train again on Wednesday, with fresh southwest breezes, and afternoon high temperatures in the similar 60s to lower 70s.

RECEIVING SEVERE ALERTS & ACTING ON TORNADO WARNINGS

NC SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK continues and this short video houses some of its most important information. As February tragically exemplified, there are flaws in the Tornado Warning process, but make no mistake: it is better than it has ever been. And some day, it could save your life!

Posted by Meteorologist Gannon Medwick - WECT on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Through late week, your First Alert Forecast carries on with even milder nights and warmer afternoons! See how those digits pair with continued low rain chances in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or... extend your outlook even deeper into Daylight Saving Time with a ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!

7-day Forecast

