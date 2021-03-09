First Alert Forecast: rain-free clouds tonight, “all systems go” for a warm Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to have you along late on this Tuesday! Have you been enjoying the sun? Wilmington used the bright rays to warm from a humbling 28 degrees at daybreak Monday to a pleasant 61 degrees Monday afternoon. Today we managed to sneak into the lower 70s. We’ll drop back mainly in the lower 40s tonight with a few clouds, but those clouds will be rain-free. Enjoy the sunshine train again on Wednesday, with fresh southwest breezes, and afternoon high temperatures in the similar 60s to lower 70s.
Through late week, your First Alert Forecast carries on with even milder nights and warmer afternoons! See how those digits pair with continued low rain chances in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or... extend your outlook even deeper into Daylight Saving Time with a ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
