First Alert Forecast: “all systems go” for warmer weather

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Have you been enjoying the sun? Wilmington used the bright rays to warm from a humbling 28 degrees at daybreak Monday to a pleasant 61 degrees Monday afternoon. And another frosty-to-fantastic warm-up is likely across the Cape Fear Region Tuesday: enjoy sunshine, fresh southwest breezes, and afternoon high temperatures in the 60s to around 70.
Through late week, your First Alert Forecast carries on with even milder nights and warmer afternoons! See how those digits pair with continued low rain chances in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or... extend your outlook even deeper into Daylight Saving Time with a ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
