Controlled burn scheduled for Moores Creek National Battlefield on Friday

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - Officials at Moores Creek National Battlefield will conduct a controlled burn in the park on Friday.
The burn will begin at 10 a.m. and will last about three hours, with residual smoke and small spots fires expected to continue through the rest of the day and evening.
The areas affected will include the Savannah behind the visitor center and the area located on the right-hand side as you enter the park’s front gate.
Officials say these annual burns help eliminate fuel loads in the park that, if left untreated, could cause a major forest fire.
