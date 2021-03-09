COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Bird feeders needed for school courtyard

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Students at Williams Township Elementary School in Columbus County love feeding the birds. Kathy Butler, a K-2 teacher at the school is hoping to get bird feeders through Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
" We are requesting some bird feeders and some buddy benches for our courtyard,” Butler says. Our students have been feeding the birds in the courtyard with some bird feeders we already have. And we’re looking for more opportunities for them to take responsibility for other things and also a safe place where they can sit and talk.”
Ms. Butler needs $730 to purchase the feeders and the buddy benches. Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the feeders and the benches and deliver them to the school.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Butler’s project, click here.
