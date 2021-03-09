Blue Ribbon Run back on track, set for end of March

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a difficult call to scale back on the race last year due to the pandemic, organizers of the annual Blue Ribbon Run say the event is back on track. The race increases awareness about colon cancer and raises money for research.
The 5K is happening at Long Leaf Park, Saturday, March 27 at 4 p.m.
“We have a great new venue this year at Long Leaf Park and we are grateful to have an in-person and a virtual event that encourages support for those you love on this journey all over the world,” says Ana Brown organizer of the event. “As with everything, COVID included, we are grateful to make a difference.”
Brown lost her sister Julie to colon cancer in 2011. She was only 41. That same year, Christina Gianoplus, another woman in Wilmington who was also 41, died, too, from colon cancer.
The families of the two women organized the Blue Ribbon Run in honor of their loved ones shortly after their deaths. The hope is to raise awareness and to inspire people, especially those with a family history of colon cancer, to get screened.
Participants have the option to run in-person or run virtually. There is also a one-mile run which can be done in-person or virtually.
For more information or to register to run, click here.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.