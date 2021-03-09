BCSO warns of Medicare scam targeting residents

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - It’s never a good idea to give out personal information over the phone, especially to someone you don’t know. That’s the message the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is passing along after reports of a Medicare phone scam.
“The Sheriff’s Office has received a few calls from folks reporting they were contacted by someone claiming to be with Medicare, attempting to get their personal information. Remember: Never give personal information such as social security numbers, credit card numbers, or bank account numbers over the phone or via online,” law enforcement says.
Oftentimes scammers will offer a free item to people who answer the phone, like a back brace and all they ask in return is for you to confirm your identity by giving your social security number out. Other variations of the scam include callers trying to intimate victims by claiming there is a problem with your benefits and threatening you with the loss of benefits if you do not confirm you identity.
