Wave Transit opens 90-day public comment period for revamped service network

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit officials say a 90-day public comment period has now opened for the transit system’s revamped service network that will be implemented beginning in August.
Last year, Wave Transit underwent major leadership changes — hiring of a new executive director and replacement of its board of directors — while in the midst of serious cash flow issues.
An outside transportation consultant company, TransPro Consulting, was brought in to conduct an assessment of Wave Transit’s operations for cost-saving measures and to redesign the transit system’s service network. Wave Transit’s new board of directors approved a finalized proposal of the revised service network during an Oct. 20, 2020, meeting.
That revised network will be implemented on Aug. 15, 2021.
The public can submit comments online, by clicking here, or in-person at the Forden and Padget stations. The public comment window will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.
A set of public hearings will also be held during the 90-day comment period, however, those details have not been finalized yet.
