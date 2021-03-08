Three accused of sex crimes in separate investigations in Columbus Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested three men as the result of three separate investigations for sex crimes.
On Dec. 30, 2020, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office completed a report in reference to the rape of a 17-year-old female.
“The juvenile reported the suspect was a known individual,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation. Investigators identified the suspect as Andre Delmas Shipman.”
Shipman, 26, was arrested on March 1 and charged with felony Second Degree Forcible Rape and Felony Parole/Probation Violations.
On Jan. 21, the sheriff’s office received a referral from Columbus County Department of Social Services in reference to a child sexual assault.
“The child, who was seven and ten years of age at the time of the incidents, reported that she was molested by a known individual,” the news release states. “Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation. Investigators discovered that the suspect, Glenn Curley Moore.”
Moore, 55, of Chadbourn, had prior unrelated sex offense charges and also had prior referrals to the Department of Social Services alleging previous child abuse incidents concerning other juveniles, officials said.
On Feb. 25, Moore was arrested and charged with two felony counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child.
On Jan. 27, the sheriff’s office completed a report in reference to a child sexual assault.
“The child, who was 10 at the time of the incident, reported that she had been molested by a known individual,” the news release states. “Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation. Investigators identified the suspect as James Oscar Betts.”
Betts, 62, of Whiteville, was arrested on March 1 and was charged with felony Indecent Liberties with a Child.
