Suspect sought in Columbus County for multiple larcenies

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to multiple larcenies, according to a Facebook post.
“Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a male suspect who is wanted for multiple larcenies in the Riegelwood area. The male may be driving or riding in a green, older model Toyota car,” the post reads.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the criminal investigations division at (910) 640-6629.
