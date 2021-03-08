Suspect sought in Columbus County for multiple larcenies

Police searching for suspects
By WECT Staff | March 8, 2021 at 5:24 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 7:12 AM

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to multiple larcenies, according to a Facebook post.

“Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a male suspect who is wanted for multiple larcenies in the Riegelwood area. The male may be driving or riding in a green, older model Toyota car,” the post reads.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the criminal investigations division at (910) 640-6629.

