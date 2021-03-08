Novant Health will raise minimum wage for NHRMC workers to $15 an hour

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health officials say the company will raise the minimum wage of 1,100 New Hanover Regional Medical Center workers to $15 an hour, effective Feb. 21.
Officials say aligning NHRMC’s minimum wage to that of Novant Health’s was a priority for transition teams since the two health systems merged on Feb. 1.
“This roughly $3 million investment will directly support approximately 1,100 team members and their families,” said John Gizdic, Novant Health executive vice president and chief business development officer, who is responsible for the Coastal region, including NHRMC. “Healthy wages are not just a recruitment tool. When employees earn higher wages, they have better access to key elements of health and the resources to improve their communities.”
NHRMC implemented an $11.50 minimum wage in 2017, which was later increased to $11.85 and then to $12.50.
