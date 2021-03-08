NHCSO searching for individual in relation to vehicle theft from business

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement is asking for help identifying an individual in relation to a motor vehicle theft that occurred on Jan. 27, 2021.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on their Facebook page showing a man walking through a warehouse and asking for help identifying him. The incident took place at 2925 US Highway 421 North, which, according to a search, is the address for Southern Metals Recycling.
“If you can identify the individual in the attached video, please contact: Detective Schwartz @ (910)-798-4261 or to remain anonymous, visit the following link to submit a tip. If you submit a crime tip, please reference the case number,” the post concludes.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.