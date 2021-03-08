Kenneth Walker: Charges dropped permanently against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment had his charges dropped Monday.
Kenneth Walker was accused of firing a single shot at LMPD officers when they broke down the door of Taylor’s apartment last year. He was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer, but Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine eventually dropped those charges without prejudice, meaning the charges could be restored.
Last week, Wine’s office recommended the charges be dropped permanently, and Monday, Judge Olu Stevens did just that, WAVE 3 News confirmed.
Walker’s attorney Steve Romines claims the charges were dropped, in part, because of pending civil litigation Romines filed on Walker’s behalf against Wine and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
“Under Kentucky law, you have to investigate self-defense claims and the castle doctrine before you even arrest and charge somebody,” Romines said. “You are protected from even being arrested by law, if you act in self defense in your own home. Yet, that didn’t occur here. Kenny was arrested that night and jailed, prosecuted, indicted.”
Walker was Taylor’s boyfriend the night three LMPD officers raided her apartment as part of a multi-scene drug investigation. When the officers used a battering ram to break down the door, Walker allegedly fired one shot, striking one of the officers in the leg and prompting a barrage of return gunfire from the officers.
The officer who was struck recovered from his injuries. Taylor was shot several times and bled to death in the hallway of her apartment.
Now, Romines told WAVE 3 News he is seeking immunity for his client, meaning Walker would have all civil litigation against him dropped as well.
“That can’t occur,” Romines said. “He’s not just going to just say thank you and walk away. There’s got to be some consequences for the misconduct that occurred, and him being framed and indicted to cover up Breonna Taylor’s killing. Because. let’s be clear, that’s what occurred. Under Kentucky law, you cannot be charged if you’re acting in self defense, because you have what’s called statutory immunity. You cannot be sued if you have immunity. So we wanted a finding as a matter of law that Kenny was immune.”
WAVE 3 News called the Commonwealth Attorney’s office for comment. A spokesperson told WAVE 3 News that what happened in court on Monday speaks for itself.
Saturday will mark the one-year anniversary of Taylor’s death.
