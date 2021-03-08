Honoring women veterans and service members during Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Organizers of the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade announced Monday plans to honor women Veterans and service members as grand marshals of this year’s parade.
Women are the fastest growing demographic in the U.S. military and among veterans, according to the VA’s Dr. Lawrencia Pierce, acting executive director, Office of Transition & Economic Development.
There are more than 2 million women veterans, according to National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics, and women are anticipated to exceed 16 percent of the U.S. veteran population by 2043.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday November 6.
Contact a team member for information about being a parade marshal or call Dan Higgins at 910-279-0956. Email us at sencvetparade@gmail.com.
Learn more about women in the military:
- African American Women in the Military and War (Library of Congress)
- Hannah Szenes and the Jewish Parachutists from Palestine (U. S. Holocaust Memorial Museum)
- Military Medicine: Nurses (Stories from the Veterans History Project) (Library of Congress)
- New app: The Women of El Toro Marine Corps Air Station (National Endowment for the Humanities)
- Rosie Pictures: Select Images Relating to American Women Workers During World War II (Library of Congress)
- Susie King Taylor: An African American Nurse and Teacher in the Civil War (Library of Congress)
