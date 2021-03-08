Honoring women veterans and service members during Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade

Women Veterans and service members to be grand marshals of the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Kim Ratcliff | March 8, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 10:34 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Organizers of the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade announced Monday plans to honor women Veterans and service members as grand marshals of this year’s parade.

Women are the fastest growing demographic in the U.S. military and among veterans, according to the VA’s Dr. Lawrencia Pierce, acting executive director, Office of Transition & Economic Development.

There are more than 2 million women veterans, according to National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics, and women are anticipated to exceed 16 percent of the U.S. veteran population by 2043.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday November 6.

Contact a team member for information about being a parade marshal or call Dan Higgins at 910-279-0956. Email us at sencvetparade@gmail.com.

