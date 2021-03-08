Hampstead community in uproar after stop signs removed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents of the Sparrows Bend Community in Hampstead say incidents like a young girl nearly being hit by a car today are more commonplace after a series of stop signs were removed from their neighborhood without notice.
They say Logan Homes, the owner of the residential properties, turned over the private street in the community to the Department of Transportation (DOT).
For the street to change hands, stop signs had to be removed to meet several state requirements.
After neighbors reached out to the state about the removals, the DOT realized the street serviced those residential communities like Sparrow Bend.
Now the state is working to put some stops signs back up, and it’s helping ease concerns of parents there.
“Two simple stop signs — it seems very simple but it gives me, myself, a lot of peace of mind, having two kids of my own. She’ll be riding the bus next year,” said resident Jessica White.
And, although neighbors are glad to see two stop signs go back up, there are still several more stops that need to be covered as well.
