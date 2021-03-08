First Alert Forecast: dry spell continues... and now with a warm-up!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast charges into this second week of March with more dry weather as a sprawling high pressure cell deflects storm systems away from the Cape Fear Region. Rain will eventually be needed and welcomed to reduce brush fire danger and cleanse pollen but, for now, its absence is probably doing more good in allowing rivers to continue to fall and muddy driveways to dry out.
Monday opens the forecast with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s and even warmer 70s are not far away! Catch all the digits in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or extend your outlook even deeper into Daylight Saving Time with a ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
