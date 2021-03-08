First Alert Forecast: chilly and frosty to sunny and mild as dry spell continues...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday! Your First Alert Forecast charges into this second week of March with more dry weather as a sprawling high pressure cell deflects storm systems away from the Cape Fear Region. Rain will eventually be needed and welcomed to reduce brush fire danger and cleanse pollen but, for now, its absence is probably doing more good in allowing rivers to continue to fall and muddy driveways to dry out.
Monday night will feature a trip to the refrigerator as temperatures dip in the frosty middle 30s. Southwesterly winds will send high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Catch all the digits in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or extend your outlook even deeper into Daylight Saving Time with a ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
