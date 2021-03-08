Fayetteville man facing charges after drugs, guns seized in Bladen Co. traffic stop

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Fayetteville man is facing marijuana-related charges after law enforcement seized guns and drugs following a traffic stop during a Booze It and Lose It checkpoint in Bladen County over the weekend.
According to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the checkpoint was set up in the Bladenboro area of U.S. 211 and Martin Luther King Drive on Sunday, March 7.
During one of the stops, law enforcement seized two “assault-style” firearms, two handguns, a bulletproof vest, 45 grams of marijuana, and over $37,000 in cash from a vehicle driven by Anthony Wade Garcia.
Garcia, 45, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. He was given a $7,500 bond.
The case was turned over to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations which has task force agents on the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the news release stated.
The sheriff’s office said a total of 47 citations for various traffic violations were also issued during the Booze It and Lose It checkpoint.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.