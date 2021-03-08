Donate blood to honor first responders and victims of the recent tornado

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Honor the first responders, residents, and families affected by February’s devastating tornado by giving blood on March 25.
The Cape Fear Strong Blood Drive will be held at Saint Luke Lutheran Church in Ocean Isle Beach from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Register at wect.com/strong and schedule a convenient time for your donation.
The American Red Cross will by following strict sanitation and social distancing protocols in accordance with recommended state and CDC guidelines.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.