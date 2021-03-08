Crews respond to fire at New Hanover Co. home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a New Hanover County home late Sunday night.
According to Deputy Fire Marshal David Stone with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, units dispatched to the fire at a home on Sago Bay Drive just before 11 p.m.
Flames were showing through the roof of the house when units arrived.
The family was able to escape the home, and no injuries were reported.
According to Stone, the home likely will be considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Stone says he believes it was accidental in nature.
Firefighters from Carolina Beach and Wilmington also responded to the scene.
