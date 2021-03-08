Columbus County to host mass vaccination event March 20

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Health Department will host its first mass vaccination event on Saturday, March 20.
The event will take place at Southeastern Community College, located at 4564 Chadbourn Hwy, Whiteville, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Officials say 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will be administered to eligible individuals in Groups 1, 2, and 3, on a first come, first served basis.
The county health department, Columbus Regional Healthcare System, and Columbus County Emergency Services are sponsoring the event.
