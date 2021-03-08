Carolina Beach wants beachgoers to take their trash with them when leaving strand

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach officials will soon implement a new trash program known as “Pack It In/Pack It Out” that will ask beachgoers to take their trash with them and drop it off in new carts set up away from the strand.
“Over the next few weeks, existing blue trash barrels will be removed from all beach space areas except those near the boardwalk,” a news release announcing the change stated.” Town staff will place new 96 gallon trash carts donated by GFL on the landward side of each beach access or walkway, and beachgoers can discard items there.”
The trash carts will be serviced seven days a week and the new program should be fully operational by the weekend of April 2.
Town officials say they are working with the state to obtain grant funding for improved receptacles at the street side of the accessways.
“These proposed receptacles will be paired, having trash and recycling located side by side,” according to the news release. “This would allow the town to increase the level of service and provide recycling around the beach access area.”
If you have questions, you can contact Brian Stanberry, the public works director for Carolina Beach, at 910-458-0786 or email: brian.stanberry@carolinabeach.org.
