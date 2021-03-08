Assisted Living facility allows indoor visits for the first time since pandemic started

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Few places have been impacted more by the new vaccines than nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
It’s been almost a year since residents at Champions Assisted Living at the Davis Community have been able to have indoor visits with their families.
“We’ve been doing this for about a week and a half now with the indoor visit and it’s just made all the difference in the world just being able to see the residents with their loved ones that they haven’t had contract with right at a year now,” said the Administrator at Champions Assisted Living Caitlin Flockhart.
For people like Herold Haudenschild, a resident at Champions Assisted Living, and his family, they say it’s hard not seeing each other.
“That was very hard for me because the reason I brought him down here was to visit and [so we] could keep track of him and provide him with what he needed,” said Mark Haudenschild, Herold’s son.
Herold celebrated his 100th birthday today and because everyone at the facility has been vaccinated, his family was able to celebrate with him.
“This has truly been fantastic. It was great to see my dad alive and not through a window or something like that, and it’s been fantastic. Today was an amazing event for us,” said Mark.
Herold told us in his century here on earth he has never experienced anything like this.
“I never saw anything hit like this virus here. It’s unbelievable. You can’t talk to anybody, you can’t touch anybody, you gotta stay six feet apart from everybody — even here. If we go outside, you have to stay six feet away from ya,” said Herold.
It’s safe to say most people don’t wish for a repeat of 2020, including Herold, so we asked him what is his secret to survival and he told us he drinks a glass of wine everyday at 4 p.m.
