First Alert Forecast: sunshine continues, milder days soon

As the new week rolls on, the strong March sunshine will author a significant warming trend. Upper 50s Monday will give way to highs in the 60s Tuesday and 70s later in the week. Catch details on that, and a long-lasting dry spell, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Next weekend Daylight Saving Time begins so you will set your clocks ahead an hour before you go to bed Saturday night. You will lose an hour of sleep but gain a lot of daylight lasting into the evening hours. And remember, you can extend your forecast to a full ten days for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!