First Alert Forecast: lots of dry time and sunshine, warmer temperatures to come

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! nice to see you on this Sunday. Your First Alert Forecast for the remainder of the weekend accounts for a reinforcing shot of cold northerly air that will relegate wind chill values anywhere from 5-10 degrees colder than the actual air temperature. Despite ample sunshine, temperatures will peak in the lower and middle 50s Sunday afternoon and will drop tonight into the 20s and lower 30s in many locations. Cover up any delicate plants and make accommodations for outdoor pets.
As the new week rolls on, the strong March sunshine will author a significant warming trend. 50s Monday will give way to highs in the 60s and 70s later in the week. Catch details on that, and a long-lasting dry spell, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. And remember, you can extend your forecast to a full ten days for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
