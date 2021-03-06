First Alert Forecast: chilly and breezy, but rain-free this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and welcome! Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend accounts for a glancing batch of Saturday clouds as a rain system streaks across Florida. Despite the clouds, shower chances will be near zero. Skies ought to be clear or mostly clear otherwise. Also, keep your jacket handy this weekend with daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s and a near-freezing Saturday and sub-freezing Sunday night.