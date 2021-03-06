Families celebrate return of Friday night football

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s week two for Friday night football at area high schools and for the families of student athletes, it’s reason to celebrate.
“Very excited about being back to Friday night lights, being able to watch Hoggard football watch the cheerleaders, and just being a part of what is supposed to be during the fall,” one parent said.
Many families shared how nice it was to do something normal, even if it is a little bit different than usual.
“It’s good that they’re persevering and getting a chance to play,” said another parent.
With spring in the air, players took to the field following Senior Night recognitions.
With cheerleaders in masks, band members spaced six feet apart and stadium capacity capped at 300 people, it’s an imperfect set-up but as many fans noted, “it’s very important for seniors to experience it in however way they can.”
Tickets for Friday night’s game at Hoggard High School sold out after priority was given to the families of student athletes.
“I’m just glad to be here and get to see him play,” said one player’s Mom. “I didn’t think it was going to happen but I’m glad to see him here.”
