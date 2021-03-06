City of Wilmington unveils new work order system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington unveiled its new work order system Friday at Legion Stadium.
Stormwater crews can now use iPads in the field to directly report damages and issues that they may encounter.
Representatives from the Public Services Department and Community Services Department who will be using the new tools demonstrated the new system.
“Our crews now have 24-hour access to our GIS which shows all of our stormwater assets, where their locations are, where they are supposed to be draining to, and carries a lot of different information,” said City of Wilmington stormwater supervisor Andrew McClain.
The Geographic Information System (GIS) is part of an ongoing effort to modernize the city’s workforce and capabilities.
Divisions using the system include: Traffic Engineering, Parks, Recreation, Stormwater, Streets, Buildings/Facilities, Recycling and Trash Services.
