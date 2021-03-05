Two more people charged in connection with murder of missing Bladen County woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two more people have been charged in connection to the murder of a missing Bladen County woman whose body was found in Columbus County last week.
Jamaal Omar Green, 33, of Lumberton, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and a probation violation. He is being held without bond.
According to a report from the News Reporter, Amanda Lee Williamson, 41, of Cerro Gordo, was charged with accessory after the fact in the case. She also faces two counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor, and was given a $100,000 bond.
Jacqueline Elaine Landreth of Clarkton was reported missing by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 15. Columbus County deputies say Landreth’s body was located off of Klondyke Road near Chadbourn on Feb. 24. On the same day, her GMC Sierra truck was also found, however, the sheriff’s office declined to say where.
Timothy Ray Cain II, 28, of Chadbourn, was previously arrested in Landreth’s killing. Investigators said Cain robbed Landreth at gunpoint and stole her truck, cell phone, and cash.
A prior news release from the sheriff’s office stated deputies took Cain into custody at the same address listed as Williamson’s residence — 2456 Haynes Lennon Highway in Cerro Gordo.
Cain remains jailed in Columbus County under no bond.
