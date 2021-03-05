Special prosecutor says no charges in accident involving Onslow Co. sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A special prosecutor says no charges will be brought against Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller after he failed to report a traffic accident to police last month.
Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West issued the ruling this afternoon.
West was brought in to examine the Jacksonville police investigation into the February 9th accident after Onslow County D.A. Ernie Lee recused himself from the case.
The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on North Plain Road. The sheriff said his county-issued SUV struck a fire hydrant as he turned onto Northwest Circle.
Damage to the SUV was listed at $3,674.21, according to county documents.
State law says a driver must report an accident if there is a death, someone is injured, or total damage is over $1,000.
West said Miller was going five miles per hour at the time, wasn’t injured, did not damage the fire hydrant, “and in darkness observed a scratch and small hole to the rear passenger’s side door of his vehicle.”
The district attorney says it was reasonable for the sheriff to conclude that this was not a reportable crash under state law.
Miller said he was paying for the damage to the county vehicle out of his own pocket.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.