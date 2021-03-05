SMILE billboard created to bring a “recharge” during a pandemic

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a one-word billboard with a powerful message.
“Right now the entire earth has cooties,” says Regular Greyson. “People are struggling at work, people are struggling in schools. Everybody needs a recharge and sometimes the smile is the battery to help you do it.”
Greyson is the artist behind an eye-catching billboard in Leland that simply says “Smile.” He’s well aware of the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus that has plagued the world. He says the motivation behind the billboard is to remind motorists that even in these dark times, there’s always a reason to turn that frown upside down.
“Look, there’s a lot of things in the world that kind of exist that get taken away from you. And you own all of the rights to yourself. You own all of your happy moments,” he says. “Even in the moments when you can’t find a reason to be happy, there’s always a reason to smile.”
The billboard is located off Highway 17 across from Walmart. Grey Vick, the owner of Grey Outdoors, provides the space to showcase the works of local artists.
