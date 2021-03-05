‘Our State’ examines Wilmington 10 in March issue

“The way Philip writes it, it puts you back in the moment to experience what is happening at the time,” said Markovich. “He really takes a great look at history. In the 1970s, this all started with a request from a bunch of high school students to have a moment of silence for Dr. Martin Luther King. That request was denied; then, those students ended up being expelled. There were protests and an uprising and 10 people were arrested and put in jail. This chronicles that moment in time and explains the legacy of what happened then and you can look back today through new eyes and see how it looks for today’s eyes.”