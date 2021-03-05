New tax assessments have some homeowners seeing significant increases

“New Hanover County goes to great lengths to get a true and accurate value of each property in the county. New Hanover County tax appraisers visit residential and commercial properties in the county, photograph properties, educated citizens, take measurements, and evaluate improvements or deterioration to the property. The appraisers currently review and assess over 110,000 parcels and use proven methods for analyzing comparable properties and other factors affecting property value. Each property is appraised using the same method, applied uniformly across the county,” according to the county.