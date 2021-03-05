Meth, fentanyl, heroin, LSD among drugs seized in New Hanover County bust

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is in jail under a $2.5 million bond following the conclusion of a three-month drug trafficking investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release, vice detectives conducted controlled purchases of methamphetamine and fentanyl from Liqueonte Carnelius Jones, 22, during the investigation and on March 3, executed a search warrant at his apartment on South Kerr Avenue.
Detectives confiscated 105 grams of meth, 15 grams of fentanyl, 140 bags of heroin, 10 grams of LSD, 150 grams of marijuana, 205 dosage units of Xanax, and small amounts of Adderall and Subutex, the release stated.
Jones was booked into the New Hanover County jail on nearly 50 drug-related charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.
