First Alert Forecast: dry times are here but how long can it last?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and welcome! Friday looks good on you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright but brisk Friday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region with sunshine and a moderate north breeze. Afternoon high temperatures will mainly be in the middle 50s which is about 15 degrees lower than Thursday. Grab a jacket or sweatshirt if you are headed to Friday night football. Expect partly cloudy skies and brisk late fall-like conditions with temperatures falling into the 40s.