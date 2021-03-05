First Alert Forecast: dry times are here but how long can it last?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and welcome! Friday looks good on you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright but brisk Friday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region with sunshine and a moderate north breeze. Afternoon high temperatures will mainly be in the middle 50s which is about 15 degrees lower than Thursday. Grab a jacket or sweatshirt if you are headed to Friday night football. Expect partly cloudy skies and brisk late fall-like conditions with temperatures falling into the 40s.
Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend accounts for a glancing batch of Saturday clouds as a rain system streaks across Florida. Skies ought to be clear or mostly clear otherwise. Also, keep your jacket handy this weekend with daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s and a near-freezing Saturday night likely.
Next week will begin cold but the strong March sunshine will author a significant warming trend. Catch details on that, and a long-lasting dry spell, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. And remember, you can extend your forecast to a full ten days for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
