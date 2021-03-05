Carolina Beach to conduct smoke testing of its sewer system next week

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Carolina Beach will conduct smoke testing of its sewer system in the northern end of the island beginning next week.
The testing will take place on Tuesday, March 9 and Wednesday March 9, between Carolina Beach Avenue North and Canal Drive from Clam Shell Lane to Pelican Lane.
Officials say the the testing will help find breaks or defects in the town’s sewer system, as well as reveal sources of where storm water and other surface waters enter the system.
The smoke used will be non-toxic, officials say.
If you have questions or concerns, contact Bill Raymond, the superintendent of the town’s wastewater treatment plant, at (910) 465-1946.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.