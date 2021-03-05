BCS provides update on ionized air purification systems

As of Friday, the Bipolar Ionization Systems have been installed in 15 of the school system’s approximately 150 school buses. (Source: Brunswick County Schools)
By WECT Staff | March 5, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 11:43 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools provided an update Friday on its efforts to install ionized purification systems to its buildings and buses.

As of Friday, the Bipolar Ionization Systems have been installed in 15 of the school system’s approximately 150 school buses. BCS officials say that the systems will be installed in about 15 buses each week.

The systems also have been installed in 11 different schools at this point:

  • South Brunswick Middle
  • South Brunswick High
  • Lincoln Elementary
  • Belville Elementary
  • Leland Middle
  • Waccamaw School
  • Town Creek Elementary
  • Town Creek Middle
  • Union Elementary
  • Virginia Williamson Elementary
  • Supply Elementary

