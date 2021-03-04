UNCW to test alert system March 10

“This is only a test of the UNCWAlert communication tools and no action from the campus or community is needed,” UNCW stated in a news release. “All students, faculty, and staff will receive text alerts and telephone messages unless they have ‘opted out.’ Any members of the community who have registered for emergency text alerts will receive the test messages as well. Community members who have not yet registered but are interested in receiving alert messages may go to this website to register for alerts.