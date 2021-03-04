UNCW to test alert system March 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will test its siren system at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, to coincide with a statewide tornado drill.
“This is only a test of the UNCWAlert communication tools and no action from the campus or community is needed,” UNCW stated in a news release. “All students, faculty, and staff will receive text alerts and telephone messages unless they have ‘opted out.’ Any members of the community who have registered for emergency text alerts will receive the test messages as well. Community members who have not yet registered but are interested in receiving alert messages may go to this website to register for alerts.
“The UNCWAlert emergency notification system consists of numerous communication resources, namely the UNCW Emergency Siren System, the UNCW homepage, Facebook, Twitter, campus-wide emails, and UNCWAlert text messages and phone calls, to communicate with the campus and community during emergencies. Located at the CREST campus only are wall-mounted alert beacons that activate during tests and emergencies.”
