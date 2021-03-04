UNCW to open COVID-19 vaccination clinic for campus community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will open a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus later this month, Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said Thursday.
The clinic, which will operate in the Burney Center by appointment only, will initially serve the UNCW campus community but “may expand its mission in the future.”
The Student Health Center staff will manage the clinic.
“An official clinic start date has not been finalized yet, and clinic operations are dependent on vaccine availability,” Sartarelli said. “Details on how to sign up for the vaccine and volunteer at the clinic will be forthcoming. Please give us some time to work through the processes involved to establish the clinic.”
