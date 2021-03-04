Hampstead Harris Teeter is first in the area to offer COVID-19 vaccine

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re still trying to schedule a vaccine appointment, beginning next week, you now have another option: Harris Teeter.
Currently, only a few Harris Teeters, and only those with pharmacies, are offering this service in North Carolina; to date, the only one in Southeastern North Carolina giving vaccines is the Surf City Crossing Harris Teeter at 203, Alston Blvd. in Hampstead.
As of Thursday afternoon, appointments are available Monday March 8 for people in Groups 1, 2, and 3, including health care workers, anyone age 65 and up, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and many front-line essential workers.
Administering vaccines is nothing new to Harris Teeter; our pharmacists do this every day,” said Harris Teeter spokeswoman Danna Robinson. “It’s important for us to be able to do this for the community.”
Click here to schedule an appointment using the virtual assessment tool and the Zip code 28443.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.