NCDOT to begin removing tornado debris in Brunswick County on Monday

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Following Governor Roy Cooper’s state of emergency declaration last week, the N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that the agency will begin removing storm debris associated with the deadly Feb. 15 tornado in Brunswick County.
“Starting Monday morning, department and contract crews will begin pickup of vegetation, like tree limbs, in the Ocean Ridge Plantation neighborhood and areas nearby. Residents should place the debris at the curb by 8 a.m. because crews plan to make one pass,” a news release stated.
The tornado killed three, injured ten, and heavily damaged much of Ocean Ridge Plantation on Feb. 15. Cooper’s executive order authorizes the NCDOT to aid in storm cleanup for the private neighborhood.
“NCDOT is working with Brunswick County officials on this effort. Brunswick County crews plan to collect and dispose of any construction and demolition debris,” according to the release.
Brunswick County commissioners on Feb. 17 declared a state of emergency in the county in the tornado’s wake.
