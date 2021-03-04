NCDHHS: With COVID cases declining, many long-term care facilities can resume indoor visitations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - With the number of new COVID-19 cases declining rapidly in the state’s long-term care facilities, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says most facilities currently meet the criteria to resume indoor visitation.
According to a NCDHHS news release, new case rates are “down over 15-fold in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and other licensed facilities since the peak of transmission in January 2021.”
State health officials say that more than 205,000 vaccines have been administered to long-term care staff and residents.
“Protecting our residents and staff in long-term care has been a top priority in our pandemic response efforts and seeing cases decrease in these settings is heartening,” said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I know it has a been a long, difficult year for residents and families, but those measures saved lives and are now allowing us to resume safe, indoor visitation. While we need to continue infection prevention practices, this decrease is also a positive sign of the impact vaccinations have in our communities.”
