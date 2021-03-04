First Alert Forecast: long dry streak just beginning...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a generous helping of sunshine for Thursday and Friday. For Thursday, temperatures will respond to those bright rays and reach afternoon highs deep in the 60s to locally lower 70s. Fresh northwest breezes on Thursday will align closer to straight northerly Thursday night and Friday and, with this colder flow, temperatures ought to settle into the frosty 30s and only recover to the brisk 50s in this time.
Your First Alert Forecast in the longer range features a chilly weekend, a warming trend next week, and low or zero rain odds across the board. Keep some sunscreen and allergy therapies handy as you check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap into your WECT Weather App to go even deeper into this still relatively new month of March with a ten-day forecast for any location you choose. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
