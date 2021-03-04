COVID-19 ends boys’ soccer season for Pender High School

PENDER, N.C. (WECT) - Pender High School is pausing all team activities and has been forced to cancel its season final against Croatan, which was scheduled for March 8, because of exposure to a COVID-positive individual.
“It’s a disheartening end to the season, but we know the safety of our student-athletes and coaches takes priority over everything else,” said Pender High athletic director Matt Davis. “We’re grateful to have played almost the entire regular season, but certainly disappointed to forfeit the opportunity to continue playing.”
The Patriots will be unable to participate in the 2021 NCHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs because of the time needed to quarantine. The playoffs are set to begin on March 16.
In accordance with the NCDHHS guidelines, all 19 players have been asked to quarantine.
The Patriots finished the 2021 season 1-9-1 in the Coastal 8 Conference.
