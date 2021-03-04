Cavanagh named Special Olympics coordinator for Brunswick Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Diane Cavanagh has been named the local Special Olympics program coordinator for Brunswick County effective immediately, according to Special Olympics North Carolina President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne.
“In this volunteer position, Cavanagh will assist in the implementation of Special Olympics activities within Brunswick County by leading a committee that will provide sports training, competition opportunities and health and wellness initiatives for children and adults with intellectual disabilities,” a news release states. “She will assist in recruiting, training and managing volunteers and work to increase athlete participation as well as raise funds in support of the program.”
According to SONC, Cavanagh has been active in the Special Olympics movement for nearly 20 years, the majority of those years spent volunteering with Special Olympics Pennsylvania as the university liaison at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, while serving as a professor in the Department of Special Education.
