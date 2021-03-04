Brunswick County Animal Shelter closed until March 15 due to COVID-19 exposure

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Animal Shelter will be closed until March 15 due to COVID-19 exposure.
“Out of an abundance of caution for our staff and the public, due to multiple cases of exposure to COVID-19, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services is closed until March 15,” a Facebook post from the shelter states. “We will be taking appropriate measures to clean and sanitize the facility in an effort to minimize additional exposure to both staff and the public.
“Please know our beloved shelter animals will continue to be cared for and will be patiently awaiting the perfect families to adopt them into their forever homes!”
