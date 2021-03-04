Body found in Bladen County creek believed to be missing White Oak man, deputies say

WHITE OAK, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says a body found near White Oak is believed to be that of a 23-year-old man reported missing earlier this week.
According to a news release, deputies were alerted Wednesday afternoon after a body was discovered in a creek off Burney Road. Investigators had been in the area searching for Charlie Franklin Boyd Gathings, of White Oak, who was reported missing on Monday.
After further investigation, the body is believed to be that of Gathings due to characteristics and tattoos that match his description.
“An autopsy will be performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh within the next few days to determine the cause of death and to positively identify the body,” the news release stated.
Anyone with information in this case, is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.
