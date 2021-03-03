Wilmington drug dealer sentenced to 78 months in federal prison

“According to court documents and other evidence, on January 22, 2020, the Wilmington Police Department conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from Quadarrius “Reckless” Cotten, 23, in the bathroom of a Burger King restaurant in Wilmington. At time the of the sale, Cotten was accompanied by two young children. A photograph introduced at the sentencing hearing showed one of the children wearing a Burger King crown standing next to Cotten as he delivered the drugs,” according to a press release from the Department of Justice.