Wilmington drug dealer sentenced to 78 months in federal prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who sold heroin to officers with the Wilmington Police Department during a controlled buy in a Burger King bathroom has been sentenced to 78 months in prison.
“According to court documents and other evidence, on January 22, 2020, the Wilmington Police Department conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from Quadarrius “Reckless” Cotten, 23, in the bathroom of a Burger King restaurant in Wilmington. At time the of the sale, Cotten was accompanied by two young children. A photograph introduced at the sentencing hearing showed one of the children wearing a Burger King crown standing next to Cotten as he delivered the drugs,” according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
Less than a week later Cotten once again was involved in a controlled purchase of drugs, and this time, a gun.
“On May 16, 2020, the Wilmington Police Department was conducting surveillance in the area of 6th and Campbell Streets due to concerns over retaliatory gang violence. Cotten, a validated gang member, was observed engaging in an argument with an individual who was armed with an AK-47 rifle. Officers intervened and during a search of Cotten found a small amount of heroin and nearly $400 in cash in his possession,” according to the release.
