Wilmington City Council approves several important resolutions at meeting Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City leaders approved several resolutions important to the community at Tuesday’s meeting.
The next phase of the Greenville Loop Road Trail project will move forward after City Council approved a $220,000 contract to design the 1.5 mile trail, which will run from Old Military Road to Park Avenue.
The Council also approved much-needed repairs to the Wilmington Convention Center for damages from Hurricane Florence.
Earlier this week, the Wilmington Sharks proposed $15,000 in improvements to the Buck Hardee Field at Legion Stadium in lieu of fees the baseball team owed to the city. Included in the resolution were proposed usage fees for 2021 and 2022.
Council leaders initially pulled this resolution for discussion to better understand how the Sharks had failed to make the payments in 2019. It was apparently due to a software error that was not evident until early 2020. Shortly, thereafter, the season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Spokesperson Matt Perry proposed the money invested by the Sharks would fund improvements to the stadium that would benefit the city and the spectators.
“The investments will become city assets and will enhance the spectator experience,” said Perry.
The recreation supervisor for athletics and interim manager for recreation Andrea Talley also proposed that payment due dates be brought closer to the season dates to match the season’s revenue stream.
Also this week, the non-profit, Voyage Wilmington (formerly The Blue Ribbon Commision), appealed to City Council to lease the Hemenway Community Center to Voyage for a nominal $1 per year usage fee. The executive director of Voyage wants to use the building to provide in-person programming and extracurricular activities for youth to help curb youth violence.
City Council approved the nine-year lease agreement with Voyage Wilmington to provide programming to prevent youth violence.
