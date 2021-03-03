Traffic gridlock caused by truck crash puts hampstead bypass back in spotlight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -In the wake of Monday afternoon’s gridlock on U.S. 17 in Hampstead after a truck collided into a pole, the incident brought attention back to the Hampstead Bypass, one of the biggest and longest delayed highway projects in the area. The detour would allow drivers to detour the rapidly developing congestion in the area.
" I had to go down to 210, down Shaw highway, to highway 53, to highway 50, that came out of holly ridge and it took me about an hour to get back home, ”says John Wetmore, a driver who saw the truck accident happen in real time.
“I heard a spark shock noise from electrical power and looked out here and a green trash truck had pulled in here slowly and by that time, the telephone poll had snapped in half and was dangling on the ground, Wetmore says.”
The accident not only knocked out power of nearby residences, but businesses trying to recover from financial losses due to the pandemic.
“Losing money for our business...the inconvenience of having that happen and not having a proper time frame, I know things are very fluid, but it really had an effect on us,” says Jabbar Brewer, manager of the Burrito Shack.
Construction will begin on the northern part a year from now. The project is set to take four years with a completion date in 2026.
